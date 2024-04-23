3,308 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 68.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 101.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $135,521.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,384 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,872.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $252,737.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $135,521.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,872.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,185 shares of company stock worth $12,767,674 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $141.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $93.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

