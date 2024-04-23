Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

Shares of AMX stock remained flat at C$1.87 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.40. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.92 million, a PE ratio of 187.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

