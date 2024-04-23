Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Plans Dividend of $1.46

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.4567 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

