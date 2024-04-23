Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after buying an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 140,034 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 396,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after buying an additional 193,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,301.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

