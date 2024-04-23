Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0827 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $30.25.
About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.