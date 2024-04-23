Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $424.89 and last traded at $424.05. Approximately 14,350,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 45,600,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.82.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.27 and its 200-day moving average is $409.02.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

