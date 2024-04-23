Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $246,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chemours were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after purchasing an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chemours by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,160,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after buying an additional 286,076 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 10,530.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 219,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 221,149 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of Chemours stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. 480,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,352. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Chemours had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

