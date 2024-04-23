Maiar DEX (MEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $170,149.29

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $22.48 million and approximately $170,149.29 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011507 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,018.26 or 0.99874088 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000525 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $168,597.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

