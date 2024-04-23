Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 7,000 CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.07% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 500.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the third quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in CVR Partners by 509.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $809.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.20.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 25.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAN

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.