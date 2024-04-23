Playtech (LON:PTEC) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Playtech Trading Up 2.8 %
LON PTEC traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 457 ($5.64). 3,073,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 457.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 436.26. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £457,000.00, a P/E ratio of 1,575.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About Playtech
