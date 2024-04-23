Playtech (LON:PTEC) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Playtech Trading Up 2.8 %

LON PTEC traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 457 ($5.64). 3,073,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 457.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 436.26. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £457,000.00, a P/E ratio of 1,575.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

