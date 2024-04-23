RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 151,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,701,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,064,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 495,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 361,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

