SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 936,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,310,000 after buying an additional 144,566 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.98. 430,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,836. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total transaction of $633,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,637,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

