Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 207 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

GIS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.91. 1,247,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.