Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,885 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 149.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 30,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.7% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.24.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.72.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

