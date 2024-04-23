Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 3,831,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,051,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

