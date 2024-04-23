Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 94,672 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,672 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $11,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vontier by 840.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,023,000 after buying an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $17,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 214,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,195. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.