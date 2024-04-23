Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Constellation Brands (STZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ):

4/15/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $294.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Constellation Brands was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $292.00 to $314.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Constellation Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $262.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $296.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Constellation Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Constellation Brands is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Constellation Brands had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $259.68 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.81 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

