X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 3,407.1% in April

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 3,407.1% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 17,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,407. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.96. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Read More

