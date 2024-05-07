LSV Asset Management Sells 29,200 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 552,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 32.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 26.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,622 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

AdvanSix Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $622.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.92 and a beta of 1.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,134.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $111,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,784,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,048 shares of company stock worth $578,848. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.