County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
CYLC stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,032. County Line Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
County Line Energy Company Profile
