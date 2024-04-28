First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,537,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 83,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $54.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

