Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,235 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 6.2% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 1.38% of Arch Resources worth $42,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $25,504.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,335 shares of company stock worth $19,126,100 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,512. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

