Cinemark (CNK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/25/2024 – Cinemark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Cinemark had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

4/3/2024 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 450,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,851 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 276.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 189,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 138,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cinemark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

