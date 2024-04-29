EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $45,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

EOG stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

