Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.89.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $150.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58. Impinj has a 52-week low of $48.39 and a 52-week high of $156.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $1,624,629.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,209,781.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 16,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $1,624,629.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,209,781.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $51,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,185 shares of company stock worth $12,767,674. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

