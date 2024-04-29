DT Midstream (DTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect DT Midstream to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DTM opened at $64.04 on Monday. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.43%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

