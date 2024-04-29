iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.99. 4,192,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,614,820. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.91.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

