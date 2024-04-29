Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 689 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $510.77 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $514.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

