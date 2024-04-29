Marco Investment Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $92.00 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $95.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

