Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

4/26/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $123.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $107.00 to $144.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $127.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,904. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

