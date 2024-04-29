Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Red Wave Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 623.1% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VB stock opened at $217.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.