Epsilon Energy (EPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Epsilon Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 178,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $876,507.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,488.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Stabell bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

