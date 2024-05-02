PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

PVH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. PVH has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PVH to earn $12.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

NYSE:PVH opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.72.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

