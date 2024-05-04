Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $42,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.03. 67,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $62.92.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

