Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $159.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.47. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

