Sapphire (SAPP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,354.94

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $1,354.94 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,737,255,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,716,814,177 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

