Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.76. 1,830,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

