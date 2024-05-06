Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,950.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,823.00.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $44.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,533.03. 78,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,917. The company has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,524.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,406.68.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock worth $18,891,445 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

