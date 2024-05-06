BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of above $2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BWXT stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.88. 659,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,154. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.