Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.16

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.16 and last traded at $248.51, with a volume of 179673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 727.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,223 shares of company stock valued at $27,171,605 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

