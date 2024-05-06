Gallacher Capital Management LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,223,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 45.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 93.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 59,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

