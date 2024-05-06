Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.81. 2,160,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,474. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $10,566,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

