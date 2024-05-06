Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 74,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

