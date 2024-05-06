Robert W. Baird Boosts Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $46.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Fluor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLR

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $38.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.11. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.