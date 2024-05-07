Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.90

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.90 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 44638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

