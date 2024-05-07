Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 4,108 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,587.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $4.97 on Monday, hitting $200.78. 1,737,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,792. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Get Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.