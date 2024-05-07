GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $438,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. The stock had a trading volume of 547,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.24 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

