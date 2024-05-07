Lincoln National Corp Acquires 54,290 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,290 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

