My DeFi Pet Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $62,661.76 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

