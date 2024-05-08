Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s current price.
Curis Price Performance
CRIS stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.59.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curis will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Curis
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Curis
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.