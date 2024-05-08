Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s current price.

Curis Price Performance

CRIS stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Curis has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.59.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.11). Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curis will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Curis stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Curis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRIS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.34% of Curis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

